Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NXP opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.