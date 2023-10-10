NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.47. NWTN shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,612 shares.

NWTN Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NWTN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

