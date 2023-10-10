NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.70 or 1.00045763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

