NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,607 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 185,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $198.12 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

