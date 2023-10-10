NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

