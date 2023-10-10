Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 4,675 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.