Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after purchasing an additional 810,879 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

ESI stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

