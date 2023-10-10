Oak Thistle LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

