Oak Thistle LLC Buys 3,337 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

TRGP opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $88.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

