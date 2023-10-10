Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 13,880 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $49,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSC opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

