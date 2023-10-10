Oak Thistle LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

