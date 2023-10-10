Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

