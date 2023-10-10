Oak Thistle LLC Invests $653,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Okta Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

