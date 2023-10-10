Oak Thistle LLC Invests $687,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,294 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

