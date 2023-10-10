Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

NSC stock opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

