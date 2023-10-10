Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

GTES opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

