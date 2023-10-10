Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 1,446 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $442.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.32 and a 200-day moving average of $379.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

