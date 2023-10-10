Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 19,951 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE:BEPC opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16.
Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
