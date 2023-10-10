Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,381.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $422.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.38 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

