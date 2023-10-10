Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 9,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

DE stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.34. The company had a trading volume of 431,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,149. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.35 and a 200 day moving average of $396.50. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.