Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.