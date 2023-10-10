Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

TKR traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 82,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The Timken Company has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

