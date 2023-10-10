Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,050 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of WestRock worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 1,031,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.15.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRK

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.