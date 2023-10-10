Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.06. 171,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

