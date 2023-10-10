Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.67 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 2,703,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

