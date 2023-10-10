Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in FedEx by 54.4% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 55,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $258.53. 484,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day moving average of $244.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

