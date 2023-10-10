Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.30 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,997 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

