Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,774,000 after buying an additional 103,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. UBS Group began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

