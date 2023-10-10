Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 756,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,574,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,715,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

