Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 1,485,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,289. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

