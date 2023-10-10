Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.33 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

