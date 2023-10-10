Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.56. 841,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

