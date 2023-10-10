Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 490,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,495. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.