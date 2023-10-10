Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %
Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 490,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,495. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.23.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.