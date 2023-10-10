Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,267. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

