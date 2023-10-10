Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Dover by 118.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DOV traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.26. 177,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,752. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.