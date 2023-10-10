Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,050 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 434,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,535. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

