Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.