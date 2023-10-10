Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.30 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 658.6% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 252,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

