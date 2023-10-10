OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 793,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 609,725 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.00.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

