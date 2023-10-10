Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $238.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.27 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.