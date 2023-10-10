Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.17. 1,648,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,971. The firm has a market cap of $301.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

