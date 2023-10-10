Orbit Chain (ORC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $195,806.11

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $195,806.11 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,995,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

