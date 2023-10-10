Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.16.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

PLD stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

