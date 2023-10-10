Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

