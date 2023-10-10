Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86,333 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE FIS opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.