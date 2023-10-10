Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,582 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 904,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,651 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

MetLife stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

