Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,036 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $418,715,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 133.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 658,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,898,000 after purchasing an additional 376,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Shares of AJG opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

