Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 48,597 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,597 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

