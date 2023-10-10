Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 552 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $725.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $703.21 and its 200 day moving average is $704.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.23 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

