O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $917.97. 33,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,107. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $714.79 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $931.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

